10News Wake Up Call: Get ready for a rainy week; 1 dead in Mira Mesa house fire

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Hundreds of San Diegans are heading to California’s Central Valley on Monday to join workers from around the state for a Cesar Chavez Day march.

The workers are taking part in the event to honor labor workers and immigrants in California and across the U.S.

The theme of the march is “Con Estas Manos," which means “with these hands.”

Three state workers unions organized the march to not only voice that unions are essential to the workforce, but also to denounce the Trump administration’s recent actions regarding immigration and mass deportations.

In a press release, march organizers stated: “The march echoes [Cesar] Chávez’s historic journey of 1966. Chávez led scores of peregrinos (pilgrims) marching 340 miles over 25 days from Delano to Sacramento. Chávez and the historic march are widely credited with awakening the conscience of America about the farmworkers’ struggle for rights and basic dignity and creating momentum for the farmworkers’ fight to form their union.”

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Firefighters battling a house fire in Mira Mesa early Monday morning discovered a person dead in a bedroom, fire officials at the scene said.

At around 2:30 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the 10800 block of Westonhill Drive, near Mira Mesa Boulevard, due to a fire at a home.

As crews worked to put the blaze out, they entered the residence and found a deceased individual in a back bedroom. There was no immediate word on the cause of the person’s death.

The American Red Cross assisted two women who lived at the home; neither woman was hurt.

Several neighbors told ABC 10News that an elderly woman lived inside the home

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CONSUMER:

The auto industry and its customers are bracing for the Trump administration’s 25% tariff on every automobile coming into the U.S., set to take effect April 2.

According to ABC News, auto prices in the U.S. could increase $5,000 to $10,000 per vehicle. That sticker shock could push buyers to look for used cars, sending the price higher for pre-owned vehicles.

In addition to the cost of vehicles, certain auto parts could also become more expensive.

President Trump told NBC News this weekend in an exclusive interview that the tariffs on imported vehicles could push consumers to “start buying American-made cars.”

He also said he “couldn’t care less” if foreign automakers increase their prices in response to his proposed tariffs on all vehicles and their parts not made in the United States.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/couldnt-care-less-trump-not-concerned-if-car-prices-rise-due-to-tariffs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Some call it the most dangerous intersection in North Park, and cameras captured yet another pedestrian collision there to prove that point.

In 2023, Liz Saba spoke to ABC 10News after cameras at her jewelry store recorded a collision.

Reporter Michael Chen follows through with a look at this latest incident and the safety measure that Saba is pushing for.

Watch Michael’s report:

