10News Wake Up Call: Teens lead North County chase; effort to revitalize Starlight Bowl

Lemon Grove is getting state funding to help its efforts to curb homelessness in the city.

The city plans to use an $8.4 million state grant to help over 100 unhoused people who stay along the state Route 94 corridor.

Money from the grant will go toward rental assistance, intensive case management, and other support services.

City leaders said they're hopeful this funding will bring much needed resources to those living on the streets, but this is just one piece of the puzzle of tackling homelessness.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/lemon-grove-awarded-8-4-million-to-address-homelessness

KGTV

Multiple teens were taken into custody early Monday morning after police said they led authorities on a pursuit that spanned several North County cities and then ended in a crash through the front gate to Camp Pendleton.

Escondido Police told ABC 10News officers were responding to a report of a possible stolen vehicle at El Norte Parkway and Iris Lane in Escondido just after 12 a.m.

When officers spotted the vehicle, they tried to pull the driver over, but the car sped away.

Police said the car went onto state Route 78 and Interstate 5, passing through San Marcos, Carlsbad, Vista, and Oceanside with officers in pursuit.

After the car exited on Vandegrift Boulevard, it proceeded towards the Camp Pendleton main gate, crashed through concrete barriers, and stopped.

According to Escondido Police, the six occupants in the car — between the ages of 15 and 17 — were arrested; one teen was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, while the others were arrested on other crimes.

Police said the teens sustained undisclosed injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were released to their parents at around 4 a.m., police said.

Police told ABC 10News there was alcohol in the car, but it was unknown if the teens were drinking.

ABC 10News learned the California Highway Patrol, Oceanside Fire Department, and Camp Pendleton base police assisted Escondido Police with the response.

Prices on cars, groceries, electronics, shoes, and other products could soon be going up with the Trump administration’s new tariffs taking effect late Monday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed tariffs on most Canadian and all Mexican imported goods worth more than $800 are on track to begin at around 9 p.m. Pacific time.

Lutnick said a 10 percent hike on Chinese imports is on the table on top of last month’s 10 percent increase.

While the tariffs on Canada and Mexico are 25%, Lutnick said that could change as it is “a fluid situation.”

President Trump said the tariffs are to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. and to increase border security.

There are concerns that Mexico, Canada, and China could impose retaliatory measures.

City of San Diego officials over the weekend chose a group to lead the revitalization of the Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park.

The nonprofit group Save Starlight was picked as the “preferred party” to redevelop the theater -- meaning they have exclusive rights to negotiate with the city on a lease and what they are allowed to rebuild.

The city said the priority will be the upper part of the venue, including the concession stand.

The Starlight Bowl filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2011. In the years since its closure, the venue has gone through break-ins and sustained damage from a fallen tree.

Save Starlight has up to six months to finalize negotiations with the city.

In November 2024, anchor Jared Aarons spoke to Save Starlight officials about their potential plans for the venue:

