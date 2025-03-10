10News Wake Up Call: Early voting in District 1 race; 2 rounds of rain this week

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Monday, March 10, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Starting today, residents in San Diego County’s District 1 can cast their ballots at the Registrar of Voters for the upcoming District 1 Supervisor special election.

While early in-person voting at the Kearny Mesa office begins Monday, District 1 residents can mail or drop off ballots at drop boxes starting Tuesday, March 11.

Seven voting centers will open March 29 and remain open through April 8 (election day). On the last day of voting, six more voting centers will be open.

The special election is being held after Supervisor Nora Vargas stepped down from office in late December, weeks after she had been reelected.

The person elected will serve the remainder of the term on the Board of Supervisors through January 2029.

County officials said that if no candidate receives a majority vote at the April 8 election, the top two vote-getters will move on to the special general election July 1, 2025.

The candidates for the seat and how they are identified on the ballot are:



Elizabeth Efird, an affordable energy consultant

Vivian Moreno, councilmember

John McCann, mayor of the city of Chula Vista

Paloma Aguirre, mayor of the city of Imperial Beach

Louis A. Fuentes, a small business owner

Lincoln Pickard

Carolina Chavez, Chula Vista deputy mayor

District 1 covers nearly all of San Diego County's southern reaches, from the ocean to the Otay and San Miguel mountains in the east and from Barrio Logan in the north and the U.S.-Mexican border to the south.

The special election is expected to cost around $6 million.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of holding up a Lyft driver at gunpoint and assaulting her after she picked him up in Lemon Grove.

Sheriff’s deputies said the driver picked the man up in the Lemon Grove area just after 9:45 p.m. when the situation unfolded.

According to deputies, the rider threatened the driver with his gun and then forced her to drive around the area for about an hour.

During the ordeal, deputies said the man assaulted and choked her.

The Lyft driver eventually stopped at a dispensary parking lot on Harris Street, off state Route 94 and near Massachusetts Avenue, and it was there that deputies said the rider tried to get passersby to purchase marijuana for him.

Despite being in danger, deputies said the driver managed to secretly text 911 for help.

Moments later, deputies arrived at the parking lot and arrested the rider.

Deputies did not release any additional details on the incident.

CONSUMER:

Starting today, American farmers are expected to face new tariffs on products sent to China.

The new measures include a 15% duty on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, in addition to a 10% duty on beef and soybeans.

China’s tariffs have some American farmers concerned that escalating trade tensions will make it harder to sell their products overseas.

Last week, 25% tariffs were supposed to take effect on all imports from Mexico and China, along with an additional 10% on imports from China.

However, days later, President Trump announced a delay on many tariffs on Mexican goods and some on Canadian imports.

The president also delayed tariffs on the auto industry until April 2.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission has launched an investigation into the flow of wastewater at the southern border in San Diego County’s South Bay.

The commission is looking into what caused the transboundary flow of wastewater mixed with heavy stormwater that’s been entering the U.S. in the San Diego southern region.

The commission reports the flow is in the vicinity of Stewart’s Drain -- along the U.S.-Mexico border -- near the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which exceeded capacity.

Commission officials are trying to determine if it was related to Mexico’s work on a new international collector.

The commission has requested a meeting with Mexican officials on the matter.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: