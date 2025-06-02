10News Wake Up Call: Fallout from ICE raid at San Diego restaurants; dry & mild to start work week

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Monday, June 2, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

Mayor Todd Gloria and several San Diego members of Congress are demanding answers following the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a South Park restaurant that led to a chaotic scene in the streets on Friday afternoon.

ICE officials confirmed they conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and nearby Enoteca Buona Forchetta, both in the 3000 block of Beech Street.

As agents in full tactical gear detained numerous employees, groups of people surrounded them yelling in protest.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Buona Forchetta said it was working with attorneys "to locate and support our detained employees and their families."

The raid "was nothing short of traumatic," Buona Forchetta posted. "We are devastated and heartbroken. Buona Forchetta has always been, at its core, a family. We stand together, now and always. We are still processing the deep pain and confusion caused by this situation."

Also on Saturday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement saying that, "Like many San Diegans, I was deeply upset by Friday night's immigration enforcement operation at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta in South Park."

"Federal actions like these are billed as a public safety measure, but it had the complete opposite effect," Gloria added. "What we saw undermines trust and creates fear in our community. I raised these concerns and my strong objections directly with Homeland Security Investigations leadership this morning. I will continue to advocate for the respect, dignity, rights, and security of everyone in our city."

San Diego City Councilman Steven Whitburn, whose district includes South Park, posted on X that he was also "deeply troubled" by what took place.

"People have the right to due process," Whitburn posted. "Our neighbors who are immigrants are vital to the fabric of our city, and they deserve to live without fear or intimidation. San Diego must remain a city where fairness, humanity, and the rule of law prevail."

Rep. Scott Peters, a San Diego Democrat who represents the 50th District, said his office "will be investigating the incident to ensure law enforcement is using its resources on public safety threats and meeting the highest standards."

In a statement, Peters said, "How does scaring restaurant patrons and arresting people busing tables and washing dishes make us safer? It doesn't. It wastes our limited law enforcement resources. It proves that the promise to deport only dangerous criminals was a fraud. And it abuses hardworking people and the neighbors they work among -- there's your waste, fraud and abuse."

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said in a statement that was happened in South Park "was a disturbing escalation of the same tactics we saw in our courthouses earlier this week: intimidation over public safety, fear over fairness."

According to a recent news report, ICE agents on May 22 and 23 arrested migrants who showed up for civil hearings at the San Diego Immigration Court, located downtown.

"Militarized immigration raids in our neighborhoods erode trust, destabilize families, and undermine the constitutional right to due process," said Lawson-Remer, the acting Board of Supervisors chair.

"What we're seeing now isn't new, but it is more dangerous," she added. "Innocence doesn't protect you when due process is stripped away. And when that happens, none of us are safe."

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre -- a candidate for the vacant District 1 supervisors seat in the July 1 runoff -- said in a statement that the arrests were an "over-the-top, militarized show of force that doesn't belong in a residential neighborhood."

"Flash bangs and assault rifles aimed at restaurant workers and community members is not enforcement -- it's intimidation," said Aguirre.

"I'm a mayor who works closely with police and I know we can have common-sense enforcement without losing our minds or our morals. I oppose in the strongest terms possible ICE raids on schools, churches and restaurants, and believe we should never be separating children from their families," she added.

The press conference with Gloria and other area leaders is set for 10 a.m. Monday.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Leaders speak out after South Park ICE detainments on Friday

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

David Zalubowski/AP Law enforcement officials dress to investigate after an attack on the Peark Street Mall Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo.

Eight people calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza were injured at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, by a man who used a makeshift flamethrower and hurled an incendiary device into the crowd.

The FBI immediately called it a “targeted terror attack.” Officials said the man yelled “Free Palestine” as he attacked people Sunday calling for the immediate release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The FBI identified the suspect as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

Charges were not immediately filed against him, but officials said they expect to hold him “fully accountable.”

Story by Colleen Slevin and Olga R. Rodriguez, Associated Press

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/us-news/several-injured-in-targeted-terror-attack-in-boulder-colorado-authorites-say

CONSUMER:

The trade war initiated by President Trump is already having real impacts on Americans, from potential price increases on everyday consumer goods to a significant slowdown at the nation's busiest ports.

Reporter Perla Shaheen explains how ports in California and around the country are bracing for rough economic waters:

Trade war's effects on nation's busy ports

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

San Diegans are stepping up to help families who lost their cars in last Thursday's deadly plane crash in Murphy Canyon. Local groups are coming forward to make sure victims don't lose their transportation.

Watch Jane Kim's report:

San Diegans stepping up to help families who lost cars in Murphy Canyon deadly plane crash

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: