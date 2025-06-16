10News Wake Up Call: Big changes to San Diego ADU rules?; egg prices on decline

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

The San Diego City Council on Monday is set to decide on potential changes to the city’s regulations on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), but those adjustments could possibly violate California law.

Since the beginning of 2025, the city has wrestled with amendments to the municipal code that allows residents to build extra homes on their property.

With residents complaining about the number of ADUs appearing in their neighborhoods, city is hoping changes to the code could cut down on some of the issues that have been raised, such as the size of the units.

However, the California Housing and Community Development Department sent a letter to the city last Friday that outlined some of their concerns about San Diego’s key revisions to the ADU rules, including parking requirements and limits on projects along canyons, cul-de-sacs, and wildfire zones, as well as the elimination of the program in low-density neighborhoods.

The state agency’s letter said, "While HCD understands the potential need to amend the existing program requirements to meet the needs of local communities, the city should consider more targeted amendments which address the specific, adverse unintended consequences.”

If the council approves the amendments, the state could find San Diego in violation of state housing laws -- which could lead to a loss in state funding.

The state agency is asking the City of San Diego to respond to its letter by July 11.

The man wanted in the death of a Minnesota congresswoman and her husband, and the shooting of a state senator and his wife, was captured after two days on the run.

Authorities arrested 57-year-old Vance Boelter late Sunday night in an area outside of Minneapolis in what was called the largest manhunt in state history.

Early Saturday morning, authorities said Boelter shot and killed Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband at their home.

Prior to that shooting, Boelter allegedly shot and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their home.

Authorities said Boelter is believed to have impersonated a police officer in the attacks.

Investigators found a vehicle of interest and personal items they believed belonged to Boelter, including writings and a list of potential targets.

According to investigators, many of the names on the list included Democratic lawmakers and abortion rights advocates. Addresses of those people were also on the list, authorities said.

Boelter, who was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Grocery store customers are starting to see a significant drop in the cost of eggs, prompting a mix of relief and curiosity about the future of egg prices.

One month after the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center opened its doors in Chula Vista, the area is seeing a good number of visitors and an uptick in business.

The facility on the Chula Vista Bayfront has already become a popular destination, with people -- locals and some out-of-towners -- taking advantage of the new trails and parks, and the resort’s many amenities.

Michael Jimenez, the owner of Chula Vista Water Sports, told ABC 10News he is seeing a boost in business thanks to Gaylord guests and Chula Vista residents coming in to visit the new park areas.

Chula Vista Water Sports is one of several businesses partnering directly with Gaylord.

ABC 10News reached out to Gaylord officials to find out how busy the resort has been, but they were not able to provide any statistics just yet.

The City of Chula Vista estimates they will make $11.5 million on the resort per year.

