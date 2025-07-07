10News Wake Up Call: Crystal Pier to reopen; get ready for a very warm week

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego will fully reopen the Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach Monday 18 months after the public portion of the pier closed in December 2023 due to damage from several storms.

The shuttered portion, beyond the Crystal Pier Hotel, underwent extensive stabilization work.

"The iconic Crystal Pier will once again be open to the public thanks to the collaborative and dedicated efforts of city staff and Bill and Claudia Allen from the Crystal Pier Hotel," said San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava. "While the pier is open and structurally sound, work will continue to strengthen its resilience against rising tides and increasingly intense storms."

The first phase of emergency construction work on the nearly 100-year-old pier began in January 2024, when crews replaced dozens of damaged or broken braces supporting the wooden structure. Those repairs were completed in May 2024.

While that work was underway, choppy waves damaged or broke eight of the pier piles. A second phase of emergency work to repair or replace those piles began in late 2024 and finished in March 2025. Following the completion of that emergency construction, crews shifted their focus to non-emergency work to repair and replace remaining braces that were damaged, a city statement read.

All of the above work was focused on the publicly-owned portions of the pier. The easternmost half of the wider section of the pier is owned by the Crystal Pier Hotel and any repairs in that section are the responsibility of the property owner.

According to the city, the cost was $2.06 million.

No additional construction is currently planned for the pier, but staff will continue to monitor the structure for any future damage.

Story by City News Service

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — The risk of life-threatening flooding is still high in central Texas with more rain on the way.

The urgent search for the missing continues following a holiday weekend deluge that killed at least 82 people including children at summer camps.

Officials say the death toll is sure to rise. Gov. Greg Abbott says more than 40 people are unaccounted for.

Searchers now have found 68 bodies in Kerr County, where a wall of water came down the Guadalupe River.

Sheriff Larry Leitha says the dead include 28 children. Abbott warned Sunday that additional rounds of heavy rains lasting into Tuesday could produce more flash flooding.

STORY: https://www.10news.com/us-news/texas-floods-leave-at-least-51-dead-27-girls-missing-as-rescuers-search-devastated-landscape

As the trend of "Buy Now, Pay Later” becomes increasingly popular among consumers, financial experts caution young shoppers to carefully consider the implications before committing to these payment plans.

A controversial bill allowing doctors with drug and alcohol issues to enter a secret treatment program is heading to a key vote in the California Senate on Monday.

While critics say the plan would leave patients in the dark, the state’s Medical Board argues it would help physicians who are currently impaired on the job get the assistance they need.

