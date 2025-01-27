10News Wake Up Call: Rainy start to the week across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Rain over the past 36 hours has helped firefighters in their push to contain the Border 2 Fire in the Otay Mountain area.

As of early Monday morning, the fire near the U.S.-Mexico border has burned 6,626 acres and was 40% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

Officials stated the rainfall "should mitigate fire activity, helping fire crews to continue strengthening containment lines."

All evacuation warnings associated with the fire were lifted on Sunday due to improved containment. The evacuation order will remain in place until further notice and will be reassessed as fire and weather conditions change, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Evacuation shelters and animal evacuation shelters for small animals were in place at 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway El Cajon at Cuyamaca College and 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita for large animals.

The following road closures were still in effect:

-- Otay Lakes Road at Wuest Road

-- Otay Lakes Road just west of Pio Pico RV Park

Otay Lakes Road at state Route 94 is only open to residents with proper identification to show law enforcement.

The following road closures were lifted:

-- State Route 94 in both directions from Honey Springs Road to state Route 188

-- Alta Road near Otay Mesa Road

Some 2,413 personnel have been assigned to the fire, along with 145 engines and 17 helicopters, Cal Fire reported.

The fire erupted for unknown reasons at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near Doghouse Junction in the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area and initially threatened over 2,100 structures.

As the blaze quickly spread on the mountain, evacuation orders were issued for nearby areas; many neighborhoods in east Chula Vista were under an evacuation warning.

On Friday, schools in the immediate area were shut down over safety and air quality concerns.

Closed schools were set to reopen Monday under normal scheduling, according to the Chula Vista Elementary School District and Sweetwater Union High School District.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — The White House is claiming victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S., hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a late Sunday statement that the “Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay.”

Leavitt said the tariff orders — which would have put in place 25% tariffs on all Colombian incoming goods, which would be raised to 50% in one week — will be “held in reserve, and not signed.”

CONSUMER:

U.S.-based search engine company Perplexity AI has made a proposal to the parent company of social media platform TikTok that would allow the federal government to own up to 50% of a merged business.

Under the plan, first reported by CNBC, ByteDance -- TikTok’s Chinese parent company -- would sell TikTok U.S.; Perplexity AI and TikTok U.S. would then merge and form a new company in which the U.S. government would hold a significant stake.

The proposed merger would allow ByteDance to not completely cut ties with TikTok.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

One year ago, San Diego County experienced the heaviest rainfall in over a century.

The floods displaced hundreds of residents, including many low-income households. The county turned to Kentucky-based Equus to put residents in hotels, but problems quickly began.

Team 10 investigator Craig Harris took a look at how the county is responding to the issues.

