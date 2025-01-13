10News Wake Up Call: San Diego County prepares for more Santa Ana winds, potential power shutoffs

(KGTV) — It's a race against time for firefighters as multiple wildfires continue to burn in the Los Angeles County area and strong Santa Ana winds and a Red Flag Warning are set to return to the region Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in San Diego County, incoming fire weather conditions have many residents and businesses preparing for another round of potential power shutoffs.

With our neighbors to the north trying to recover from the still-burning fires, many San Diegans are stepping up to help those in Los Angeles who are in need.

Here's what you need to know to start the work week:

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Parts of San Diego County will be dealing with more Santa Ana winds starting Monday afternoon, and the fire weather conditions could mean potential San Diego Gas & Electric power shutoffs for many communities.

According to the utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs dashboard, nearly 60,000 residents in various parts of the county need to be ready to have their power turned off. The possibility of shutoffs comes as a Red Flag Warning and High Wind Advisory are slated to take effect at 4 p.m. and last through Wednesday evening.

This marks the third time in just over 30 days that SDG&E has issued a PSPS warning, leaving thousands without power each time.

View the SDG&E PSPS updates at https://www.sdge.com/psps-dashboard

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A 1-year-old baby girl who was the subject of a California Highway Patrol “Endangered Missing Advisory Alert” issued for San Diego County on Sunday night was found safe, the agency said.

The alert for the child and two people she was reportedly with — identified as Kimberly Moore and Arturo Martinez -- was sent out at around 10:15 p.m.

The baby had been last seen on Kearney Avenue and Beardsley Street in San Diego, according to San Diego Police.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, CHP officials deactivated the alert and San Diego Police said the child was “with her rightful guardian.”

Authorities did not release any information on the two suspects.

CONSUMER:

The Los Angeles County wildfires have brought out the very best in many people in the form of donations and other means of assistance, but authorities are warning the public to be aware of those who are looking to take advantage of the dire situation.

Law enforcement officials are advising people to verify any charitable organizations or fundraisers before they make any financial donations.

In the midst of the wildfire battle, LA County authorities have arrested at least 68 people on suspicion of burglarizing properties in fire evacuation zones.

At least one of those arrested was a man dressed as a firefighter.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said anyone caught organizing scams or price gouging could face jail time and hefty fines.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A UC San Diego student is stepping up to help Los Angeles-area animal shelters that are seeing a mass influx of lost and injured pets due to the wildfires.

Evan Gervase started a GoFundMe account to help send more resources to shelters that are in desperate need of food, water bowls, extra large crates, and blankets.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe has surpassed $6,000.

