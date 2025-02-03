10News Wake Up Call: Trump's tariffs to take effect; more local protests today

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

More protests against President Trump’s border security initiatives and mass deportations of undocumented migrants are expected to take place in San Diego Monday.

Over the weekend, demonstrations took place in downtown San Diego, National City, and Escondido.

The protests on Monday are expected to look different with “A Day Without Immigrants”; in a social media post organizers are calling for “no work, no shopping, no school” to show the impact immigrants have within communities.

The post mentions a large protest set for 9 a.m. near the San Ysidro border crossing.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk’s push to create a more efficient U.S. government could mean at

The end could be near for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), an agency in charge of dispensing tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid.

ABC News, citing sources, reported USAID staff members received an email overnight informing them the agency headquarters would be closed Monday. Most of the staffers were instructed to work remote.

Billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have pushed President Trump to shut down USAID as part of efforts to create a more efficient government.

The Associated Press reported Musk said Trump “agreed to shut it down.”

CONSUMER:

Canada and Mexico ordered retaliatory tariffs on American goods in response to sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Businesses and consumers in both countries questioned how the trade war might affect them.

Canada initially ordered tariffs of 25% on American imports starting Tuesday, including beverages, cosmetics and paper products worth $20 billion.

A second wave would include vehicles, steel and aluminum products and multiple food items.

“We can play the game all they want,” Trump said, adding he would speak to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday morning.

Mexico has so far said only that it will impose retaliatory tariffs, without mentioning any rate or products.

Read the full Associated Press story

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

As the Trump administration continues its efforts to secure the border, ABC 10News takes a look at how military personnel and aircraft are being used to patrol the area.

