10News Wake Up Call: Search for Lemon Grove killer; solution to high egg prices

The person suspected of killing a man at a Lemon Grove park on Sunday remains on the loose.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Kunkel Park, in the 8100 block of Lemon Grove Way, at around 12:40 p.m. due to a reported assault.

Deputies arrived to find a man with injuries to his upper torso. The victim, described as a Hispanic male in his 50s, was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

Homicide Unit detectives believe the suspected attacker and the victim knew each other, but no other details on the incident were available.

Sheriff's officials told ABC 10News the suspect in the case is a Hispanic male adult, weighing about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light-blue sweatshirt with blue jeans. The suspect was also seen wearing a backpack and riding an electric scooter.

A woman lays a rosary near candles adorned with pictures of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Francis is battling pneumonia, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025,.

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis is awake and in good spirits, and it says his therapies are continuing after a quiet night.

Monday is the 10th day of his hospitalization for a complex lung infection that has provoked the early stages of kidney insufficiency.

Late Sunday, doctors reported that blood tests showed early kidney failure that was nevertheless under control.

They said Francis, 88, remained in critical condition but that he hadn’t experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday.

He is continuing to feed himself and is not receiving artificial or liquid nutrition, the Vatican said.

With prices of eggs continuing to skyrocket, some San Diegans are now choosing to raise chickens at home.

Renee Brandt has been raising live chickens for 17 years, and she said as the prices of eggs go up, so does her business.

Her chickens start at $50 each, but it only costs around $100 to maintain them; the cost of a chicken coop could be up to a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

A Granite Hills High School student, who was born with cerebral palsy, defied the odds by becoming a key member of the school’s swimming team.

