10News Wake Up Call: Options after mega-shelter plan scrapped; rain coming this week

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Monday is expected to unveil new options to house the homeless days after he announced plans for a mega-shelter in the Middletown neighborhood were scrapped.

On Feb. 7, the mayor called off the idea to convert a 65,000-square-foot building on Kettner Boulevard and Vine Street into a 1,000-bed shelter.

The mayor’s office told ABC 10News that the property owner was cooperative, but they could not reach a deal that City Council would approve.

In July 2024, the mayor came to a tentative 30-year lease deal with the landlord. However, the city’s Independent Budget Analyst warned the lease was above market price.

Now, with Kettner and Vine no longer an option, the city has named a few alternative sites that are already owned by the city: the City Operations Building in downtown and the old Central Library in the East Village

According to a staff report for Monday’s City Council meeting, the estimated costs to retrofit the City Operations Building and old library into homeless shelters are around $45.2 million and $86.8 million, respectively.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the first Super Bowl to be held in New Orleans in a dozen years.

It was played amid heavy security — and with President Donald Trump in attendance — just 41 days after a man plowed a truck into New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street.

There were tributes before the game, and some big plays during it.

The Eagles defense dominated with six sacks and two interceptions of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen Hurts passed for two TDs and scored another on the Eagles' renowned “tush push" play.

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/sports/philadelphia-eagles-defeat-kansas-city-chiefs-to-win-the-super-bowl-40-22

CONSUMER:

With the City of San Diego facing a $258 million budget deficit, the City Council has some ideas that may help close the gap but could impact San Diegans’ budgets.

The city has already implemented changes to prices for many things, including doubling parking meter rates to $2.50 an hour.

The parking meter increase could generate $4 million for the rest of this fiscal year and at least $9.6 million next year.

City officials are also considering charging for trash pick-up at residential homes; while it is unknown what that fee would be, a report to the City Council indicated it could help raise $78.6 million for the city.

Other suggested fee increases include the use of public swimming pools, library room rentals, and the use of city-owned fields.

Some city councilmembers are also considering new fees for major city-run events.

The massive budget deficit comes after a city sales tax measure failed in the November election.

A win would have meant a sales tax increase to 8.75%, bringing in roughly $400 million to the general fund.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A nonprofit group is continuing its mission of offering fresh groceries and a fresh start for families in the South Bay.

ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel follows through on the expansion of the Magnolia Project food pantry in Imperial Beach.

