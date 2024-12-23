10News Wake Up Call: Fog impacts holiday travel rush; Starbucks strike expands

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

The holiday travel rush continues Monday, but travelers at San Diego International Airport and local roads are keeping an eye on the latest weather forecast as fog blanketed much of the county in the morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for San Diego's inland valleys and coastal areas Monday morning; it was scheduled to last until 9 a.m. All local weather alerts can be found at https://www.10news.com/weather/alerts.

As of 5 a.m., only a handful of arrivals and departures at San Diego's airport were labeled as "delayed" on the board. Travelers heading to the airport are urged to check their flight status at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

An ABC 10News crew was at the airport at around 4:45 a.m. and saw some lines just to check in for flights heading out doors.

Over the weekend, over 160 flights were delayed or canceled due to various factors, including the local fog.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment mere weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office.

In a statement issued Monday, Biden says, “These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder.

In a reference to Trump, who campaigned on expanding the use of capital punishment, Biden adds, "In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.”

Read AP/Scripps News story: https://www.10news.com/politics/the-president/biden-gives-life-in-prison-to-37-of-40-federal-death-row-inmates-so-trump-cant-have-them-executed

CONSUMER:

A Starbucks worker strike that began in several major cities three days ago is expanding Monday to include more major markets just ahead of Christmas.

The Starbucks Workers United strike kicked off Friday in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle. Over the weekend, union members walked off the job in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.

On Monday, workers in Portland, Boston, and Dallas are slated to strike.

The strike was expected to last through Christmas Day.

Starbucks said in a statement: "We respect our partners' right to engage in lawful strike activity, and we appreciate the thousands of partners across the country who are continuing to support each other and deliver the Starbucks experience for our customers.”

The union accused Starbucks of failing to honor earlier commitments to improve collective bargaining and resolve legal disputes. Starbucks Workers United says the company proposed an economic package with no new wage increases for union baristas and a guarantee of only 1.5% in future years.

"Nobody wants to strike. It's a last resort, but Starbucks has broken its promise to thousands of baristas and left us with no choice," Fatemeh Alhadjaboodi, a bargaining delegate, said in a statement. "In a year when Starbucks invested so many millions in top executive talent, it has failed to present the baristas who make its company run with a viable economic proposal."

Starbucks maintains it is committed to reaching an agreement and is willing to return to the bargaining table, claiming the union was the one to cut off negotiations.

"It is disappointing they didn't return to the table given the progress we've made to date. Since April we've held more than nine bargaining sessions over 20 days," according to a statement from the company. "We've reached over thirty (30) meaningful agreements on hundreds of topics Workers United delegates told us were important to them, including many economic issues."

The company said it offers an average wage of more than $18 an hour and provides what it calls best-in-class benefits, including health care, free college tuition, paid family leave and stock grants.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Included in the latest deal to fund the federal government will be $250 million for improvements for the International Wastewater Treatment Plant in the South Bay.

The federal funding is a big win for the region, as years of beach closures, air quality advisories, and mysterious symptoms have plagued Imperial Beach and surrounding communities for years.

Reporter Tali Letoi follows through with Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre about the money coming to help stop the stink.

