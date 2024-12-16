10News Wake Up Call: Working to clear 'Jungle' in Escondido; girl stabbed in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

A large homeless encampment in Escondido known by area residents as “the Jungle” will be cleared out by city crews starting Monday.

On Sunday, city leaders declared a local emergency for the encampment due to its risks to public health and the environment.

Recent water quality test results from the Escondido Creek show multiple forms of bacteria are at unsafe levels. One location recorded a bacteria at more than 23 times the acceptable standard.

ABC 10News learned several local nonprofit groups will be at the site to assist those living in the encampment.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

San Diego Police are investigating a stabbing in Serra Mesa that sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital late Sunday night.

According to police, the teen was attacked and stabbed in her back in an alley near Murray Ridge and Sandrock roads at around 10:45 p.m.

The girl was rushed to the hospital; ABC 10News learned she is expected to survive.

Police did not have any additional information on the incident or a description of the suspected attacker.

Less than 10 days before Christmas and Hanukkah, retail giant Amazon could be facing another worker strike.

The Teamsters union said it gave Amazon until Sunday, Dec. 15, to agree to bargaining dates for a union contract.

But with no agreement in place, it could mean thousands of delivery drivers and warehouse workers at two New York City facilities ready to walk off the job.

In November, Amazon warehouse workers around the world walked off the job on Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The workers, from countries such as the U.S., Japan, and Germany, went on strike on the busiest holiday shopping weekend as a way to “Make Amazon Pay” — calling for the retail giant to increase pay and allow workers to unionize.

Family members of hostage and Camp Pendleton-trained Marine veteran Austin Tice are keeping vigil, as the search intensifies in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime.

Reporter Michael Chen follows through with a look at how the search for Tice is unfolding:

