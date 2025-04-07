10News Wake Up Call: Monday, April 7

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump remained defiant on Monday as global markets continued plunging after his tariff announcement last week.

He said other countries had been “taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA!” in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Our past ‘leaders’ are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country,” Trump wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump has insisted his tariffs are necessary to rebalance global trade and rebuild domestic manufacturing. He has singled out China as “the biggest abuser of them all” and criticized Beijing for increasing its own tariffs in retaliation.

The Republican president also called on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. On Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the tariffs could increase inflation, and he said “there’s a lot of waiting and seeing going on, including by us,” before any decisions would be made.

Trump spent the weekend in Florida, arriving on Thursday night to attend a Saudi-funded tournament at his Miami golf course. He stayed at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, and golfed at two of his properties nearby.

On Sunday, he posted a video of himself hitting a drive, and he told reporters aboard Air Force One that evening that he won a club championship.

“It’s good to win,” Trump said. "You heard I won, right?”

He also said that he wouldn’t back down from his tariffs despite turmoil in the global markets and fears of a recession.

“Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump said.

On Monday, the president is scheduled to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House to celebrate their World Series victory. He's also meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and they're expected to hold a joint press conference in the afternoon.

— Story by Chris Megerian, Associated Press

San Diego County residents have until April 10 to pay the second installment of property taxes before they are considered delinquent.

According to the county, property tax payments are expected to generate what is described as a potential record of $9.1 billion.

For those who have not yet paid their property taxes, reporter Marie Coronel goes over some exemptions you may qualify for.

Several Democratic lawmakers conducted what they described as “oversight of the president’s border policies” while visiting the border in San Diego last week.

The group looked at some of the changes that began at the U.S.-Mexico border a few weeks ago.

Reporter Perla Shaheen follows through with the lawmakers about how they hope President Trump will shift gears.

