10News Wake Up Call: Monday, April 28

TOP STORY:

For years, children and teachers at some South Bay schools have had to deal with the stench from the area sewage crisis.

The South Bay Union School District said it’s come to the point where parents are often keeping their kids at home because the smell is so awful.

State data shows the district has lost over 1,300 students since 2020.

South Bay Union School District Assistant Superintendent Pamela Reichert-Montiel, who has been with the district for 35 years, said she’s seen families who have been in the district for decades leave.

According to Reichert-Montiel, the district does not formally track attendance issues as a direct link to the sewage, but it’s common for them to hear families describe symptoms their students are dealing with that are related to the sewage crisis, such as headaches and stomach problems.

Watch Adam Campos' report:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis will begin on Wednesday, May 7, the Vatican announced Monday.

The date of the conclave was chief on the agenda of cardinals holding informal meetings to hash out church business following the April 21 death of Pope Francis.

They held off on announcing the opening of the conclave until after his funeral on Saturday.

The Vatican said more than 180 participated in the fifth informal meeting in Rome on Monday.

A smaller group of 135, known as the College of Cardinals, is eligible to elect a new pope.

CONSUMER:

With food prices steadily going up at grocery stores, many San Diegans are opting to shop for certain items like fruits and vegetables at farmers markets.

Reporter Perla Shaheen takes a look at the growing trend of shoppers choosing to buy local for food essentials.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A family is continuing their fight for safety at Mission Trails Regional Park, four years after the death of their son at the popular San Diego destination.

On Jan. 29, 2021, Max Lenail was finishing a 10-mile run at the park when authorities said he drowned while trying to cross the San Diego River.

Since Max’s death, his family has been pushing for a bridge to be built at the park to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

Reporter Yasmeen Ludy follows through with Max’s father on where the bridge effort stands now:

