10News Wake Up Call: Monday, April 21

TOP STORY:

Alessandra Tarantino / AP

(AP) — Pope Francis has died at age 88.

The first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor. But he alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

From his election, the Argentine-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio signaled a different papacy, embracing refugees and the downtrodden, especially following the troubled tenure of Pope Benedict XVI.

But conservatives grew increasingly upset with Francis’ progressive bent, outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics and crackdown on traditionalists.

He badly botched a notorious case of clergy sexual abuse in 2018. Bells tolled in church towers across Rome on Monday after the announcement.

The text of the announcement of the death of Pope Francis, which was read Monday by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived. Farrell was accompanied by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute chief of staff and Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of liturgical ceremonies.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’’

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Karen Warren/AP San Diego Padres' Luis Arraez gives a thumbs up as he was carted off the field after a collision with Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) — San Diego’s Luis Arraez returned to the stadium postgame after he was taken to a hospital following a collision with Mauricio Dubón on a play at first base in the first inning of the Padres’ 3-2 win over the Astros on Sunday night.

San Diego manager Mike Shildt said after the game that the situation was the “best case scenario with Luis.”

“Obviously, very scary,” Shildt said. “We think he’s for the most part out of the woods. More time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable. No fractures of any sort. I mean, he got a little bit of a laceration on his jawline, so we are worried about his jaw. We are worried about his cervical region. Everything was clear, stable on the initial testing.”

However, Shildt was cautionary about the initial testing.

“We’ve been burned before on testing, so we will be cautiously optimistic,” he said. “He did have a period where he wasn’t aware of where he was, so that’s clearly concerning. Everything is coming back to him now, and his initial testing from a concussion standpoint was favorable, but clearly, we are not out of the woods. All things considered, that’s a blessing.”

Arraez hit a drag bunt on the first pitch of his at-bat, grounding it down the first base line to Christian Walker, who flipped it to second baseman Dubón, who ran over to cover first. As Dubón covered the base, he collided with Padres designated hitter Arraez, who appeared to hit Dubón’s arm or elbow with his face.

Both players hit the ground, but Arraez took the worst of it, laying motionless in foul territory next to first base as trainers and coaches from both teams came out to tend to him.

“It was scary,” Dubón said. “I mean, just watching him not move. It was scary. Especially people know the type of player I am. I’m not a dirty player or anything. So it sucks. Worst part about it is you get death threats from stuff like this and everything. So it’s going to be a fun ride home.”

Dubón and Walker as well as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado stood and watched as Arraez was placed on a backboard and carted out of the stadium. As he was being placed on the cart, Arraez put his arm around Shildt.

“It was a sad moment, especially getting close to him and seeing him on the ground like that, you definitely get scared,” said Tatis, who hit the tiebreaking home run in the game. “You almost go into tears but holding up. You sit down right next to him and start praying for him right away. Happy he is back with us already. Just happy, he’s standing up. It’s a sad part of the game, but stuff happens sometimes. Just happy he’s alright.”

Tatis, who was running to second on the play, said he heard the collision.

“As soon as they called timeout, I went to see my boy and see what was going on,” he said.

Dubón said he knows Arraez.

“That’s what I’m saying,” Dubón said. “It sucks just having that play on him and everything. Like I said before, there’s nothing I could have done. I braced myself and I thought I was going to get the worst out of it. I mean, I’m not a big guy.”

Play resumed after a 10-minute delay

CONSUMER:

High school prom season is here, and for many teens, it’s all about dressing to impress on that special night.

However, a Chula Vista store owner says she’s seeing fewer customers than usual coming in for prom dresses, likely due to the up-and-down nature of the current economy.

Reporter Perla Shaheen examines how the store owner is keeping prices down as inflation goes up.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A California man wanted in the killing of a Mexican police commander in Tijuana was located and captured in Baja California, Mexican authorities said.

Cesar Hernandez was on the run since escaping from custody in Kern County. He was serving a sentence of 80 years to life for first-degree murder at the time of his escape.

In early April, Hernandez was allegedly involved in the killing of Mexican police commander Abigail Esparza during a shootout in Tijuana. He evaded capture after the incident.

Reporter Laura Acevedo follows through on how Mexican authorities found Hernandez and eventually arrested him.

