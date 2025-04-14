10News Wake Up Call: Monday, April 14

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says tariff exemptions announced last week on electronics like smartphones and laptops are only a temporary reprieve until the Trump administration develops a new tariff approach specific to the semiconductor industry,

The Trump administration had said late Friday it will exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from reciprocal tariffs, a move that could help keep the prices down for popular consumer electronics that aren’t usually made in the U.S.

But White House officials, including President Donald Trump himself, spent Sunday downplaying the significance of exemptions.

Trump says such goods still face a 20% tariff from China.

Latest story: https://www.10news.com/politics/president-trumps-first-100-days/trumps-tariff-exemptions-on-electronics-made-in-china-may-only-be-temporary

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The first all-female crew is launching into space on Monday morning.

Musician Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, news anchor Lauren Sanchez (Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos’ fiancée), film producer, Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and researcher Amanda Nguyen will be on the flight.

The flight will be a fully autonomous 11-minute journey above the internationally-recognized boundary of space.

Full story: https://www.10news.com/science-and-tech/space/katy-perry-gayle-king-among-6-women-set-for-lift-off-on-blue-origin-spaceflight

CONSUMER:

The Environmental Services Department on Monday will present its proposed plan to the City Council that could change how much San Diego residents pay to have their trash picked up.

As part of its proposal, the department will charge single-family homeowners as much as $48 per month to have their garbage hauled away.

Initially, the department recommended a $53 preliminary fee after voters overturned the "People's Ordinance." That early 1900's-law made the city pay for waste collection for single-family homes. Measure B in 2022 eliminated it and allowed the city to begin charging for services.

ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons breaks down what San Diegans could eventually be paying for and what options residents will have.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A local anesthesiologist on probation with the California Medical Board for drug use while on the job could have her medical license revoked.

Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish follows through on the conditions of Dr. Anna Bowling’s probation that the Medical Board says she is not following.

Watch Austin’s report:

