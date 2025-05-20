10News Wake Up Call: Positive trend in new homelessness data; high temps today

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

New data released by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) shows a decrease in the overall number of homeless individuals across San Diego County.

The RTFH statistics are based on the group’s Point-in-Time (PIT) count conducted earlier this year.

According to the data, the San Diego region saw a 13% overall drop in homelessness from 2024 to 2025.

The new PIT numbers show a 6% drop in unsheltered individuals -- from 6,110 in 2024 to 5,714 in 2025; the total number of homeless in the region in 2024 was 10,605, but it dropped in 2025 t0 9,905 -- a 7% decrease.

The City of San Diego accounted for 59.2% of unsheltered/sheltered people (5,866 total) in the region.

View the 2025 PIT data:

San Diego Region breakdown: https://www.rtfhsd.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/2025-San-Diego-Region-Breakdown_final.pdf

City-by-City breakdown: https://www.rtfhsd.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/2025-PITC-Regional-Cities-Breakdown-Final.pdf

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

San Diego Fire Battalion Chief Mark Reese told ABC 10News the man appeared to have fallen and landed face down, sustaining traumatic injuries. Reese noted the man was wearing protective gear, including a helmet.

A man was found dead at Mission Trails Regional Park Monday night in an apparent fall.

Just after 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the park after a couple spotted the male victim on Rim Trailhead -- at Colina Dorado Drive and Calle de Vida -- and immediately called 911.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue official said the unidentified man in his 50s appeared to have fallen and landed face first, causing traumatic injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Police are investigating the incident.

CONSUMER:

With picture-perfect weather and numerous attractions, San Diego continues to be a top tourist destination, increasingly favored by locals opting for day passes at resorts instead of booking overnight accommodations.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down how you can take advantage of some local deals:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Despite the explosion at a Palm Springs fertility clinic, officials said they were able to save all the embryos at the facility.

ABC 10News reporter Dani Miskell visited a local fertility clinic to find out how they are protecting not just embryos and eggs, but also people’s dreams for a family.

Watch Dani’s report:

