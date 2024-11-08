10News Wake Up Call: Friday, Nov. 8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORIES:

(AP) — Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries by the FBI and other agencies.

The messages, sent anonymously, were reported in several states, including New York, Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

They generally used a similar tone but varied in wording. Some said the recipient was going to a “plantation” and instructed them to show up at an address at a particular time “with your belongings.”

It wasn’t yet clear who was behind the messages and there was no comprehensive list of where they were sent, but high school and college students were among the recipients.

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/racist-texts-referring-to-picking-cotton-reported-across-nation

—————

Election Day results in the City of San Diego, San Diego County, and across California continue to pour in, with several key races still up for grabs.

For updated results, go to https://www.10news.com/election-results

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

More than a dozen vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a tourist business in Old Town Thursday night.

The fire was reported at around 9:18 p.m. at GoCar Tours San Diego at 3918 Mason Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

An SDFD battalion chief at the scene told ABC 10News they believe a battery charging system malfunctioned and may have sparked the fire that burned 15-20 of the company’s GoCars.

Fire officials confirmed lithium-ion batteries were involved, prompting a call to the hazardous materials team to assess the scene.

No injuries were reported.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

San Diego has one of the highest number of renters in the entire country, according to real estate company Redfin.

Redfin’s study showed the rate of renters increased three times faster than homeowners nationwide.

For San Diego, the study indicates a 48% renter rate and a 52% homeownership rate – a sign of a competitive housing market for prospective homebuyers.

Real estate experts said there’s 60% less inventory on the housing market compared to pre-COVID levels.

Watch reporter Jane Kim's story:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Some San Diego victims of the January floods faced a tough choice on Election Day over Measure E.

If approved, the city of San Diego’s sales tax would increase by 1% to help with infrastructure projects.

For the flood victims, it came down to more money taken out of their pockets if they voted “yes” – knowing a lack of infrastructure funding led to their homes being destroyed.

ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke to one San Diego woman whose family has no choice but to move back into their home even though it is nowhere near ready.

Watch Wale's full report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: