10News Wake Up Call: Friday, Nov. 29

What will likely be the the busiest shopping day of the year has arrived -- Black Friday is underway in San Diego and across the U.S. (and online, too), and ABC 10News has some resources to help you navigate the steals and deals.



BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Thousands of Amazon warehouse workers around the world have walked off the job on Black Friday and are expected to be on strike through Cyber Monday.

The workers, from countries such as the U.S., Japan, and Germany, are striking on the busiest holiday shopping weekend as a way to “Make Amazon Pay” — calling for the retail giant to increase pay and allow workers to unionize.

In a statement, the group leading the strike said, in part: "We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power.”

An Amazon spokesperson said in a response, “While we're always listening and looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams."

CONSUMER:

As shoppers prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, authorities are warning about an increase in scams targeting online buyers.

To help San Diego County residents avoid falling victim, county District Attorney Summer Stephan is sharing key tips to ensure a safe and secure shopping experience.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

We’re following through on the progress being made by a local toddler who suffered serious injuries in a freeway crash earlier this year.

Two-year-old Akeel Blocker was asleep in a car seat in the back of an SUV when the California Highway Patrol said a truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 8 hit a concrete wall, sending debris onto vehicles below.

A piece of the debris shattered a window of the SUV, hitting the toddler in the head and causing two fractures. He was hospitalized and then placed in a medically induced coma.

