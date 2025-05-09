10News Wake Up Call: San Diego reacts to new pope; Mother's Day weekend warm up

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-area Catholics and religious and elected leaders hailed the selection of Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope, becoming the first American to ever hold the position.

Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

"The University of San Diego joins Catholics worldwide who today celebrate the selection of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as our newly elected pope, the first American-born pope to lead 1.4 billion Catholics," a statement from the University of San Diego read. "Pope Leo XIV embodies the university's mission and vision, one that seeks to affirm the dignity of every human by building bridges and leading with compassion.

"Together, we continue to work toward a world where we welcome all by fostering peace, working for justice, and leading with love. May God Bless Pope Leo XIV."

The new pope was chosen on the second day of the conclave of 133 cardinals from around the world at the Vatican. Pope Leo will replace Pope Francis, who was a former archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was the first Latin American pontiff. Francis died April 21 in the Vatican at age 88 -- one day after Easter. He served as pope for 12 years.

Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe's Villages, had met and spoken with the new pontiff when he was a cardinal.

"It is with great joy that I join others in welcoming His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as the Bishop of Rome. It is an historic moment to witness the first American pope. I will be praying for him as he takes on the enormous challenges and responsibilities.

"Pope Leo XIV's many years of pastoral experience, his commitment to justice and his deep spirituality are an example of life lived in service to Jesus Christ. We've heard him speak of a church that seeks peace and remains close to our neighbors who suffer. Our wounded world needs justice, healing and hope and we look to spread Pope Leo XIV's message to share that love with those in need.

"I look forward to His Holiness inspiring us to foster dialogue and uphold the dignity and worth of every human life."

The Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, commented on the selection.

"We enthusiastically welcome the first American Pontiff, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. The new Pope's message of unity and peace is reminiscent of the late Pope Francis. As the new Shepherd of Catholics around the world my prayer is that he will inspire all of us to live out our faiths along with greater humility, love and service"

Prevost, 69, spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru, but was chosen by Francis to lead the Vatican's Office of Bishops. The office reviews nominations in the appointment of bishops around the world.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond kept it brief on X, posting "An American Pope!" followed by an American flag emoji.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A brief standoff unfolded Thursday night after police responded to a gunshot fired inside of a Clairemont home.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News that officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Canning Avenue just after 7 p.m. due to the reported gunfire.

Police said a man inside the house fired a gun through a wall and struck a woman. The woman then left the home, police confirmed.

It is unknown if the woman was hit by gunfire or debris.

When asked by officers to come out of the house, the man stepped out of the home, but he did comply with other orders.

A K-9 was eventually released and helped officers detain the man.

ABC 10News learned the man, who was not identified, faces multiple unspecified charges.

CONSUMER:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has floated cutting tariffs on China to 80% ahead of a weekend meeting as he looks to deescalate the trade war.

Top U.S. officials are set to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation this weekend in Switzerland in the first major talks between the two nations since Trump sparked a trade war with stiff tariffs on imports.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their counterparts in Geneva in the most-senior known conversations between the two countries in months.

It comes amid growing U.S. market worry over the impact of the tariffs on the prices and supply of consumer goods.

No country has been hit harder by Trump’s trade war than China, the world’s biggest exporter and second largest economy. When Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, China retaliated with tariffs of its own, a move that Trump viewed as demonstrating a lack of respect. The tariffs on each other’s goods have been mounting since then, with the U.S. tariffs against China now at 145% and China tariffs on the U.S. at 125%.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A former University of San Diego theology professor spoke to ABC 10News just moments after the new pope was introduced at the Vatican.

ABC 10News first met Aaron Bianco in 2018 after he was targeted by death threats and vandalism, upon starting an LGBT ministry at a local church.

Reporter Michael Chen follows through with Bianco’s journey after a meeting with Pope Francis led him back to Rome years later to witness the conclave.

