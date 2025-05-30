10News Wake Up Call: County on 'sanctuary jurisdiction' list; warm weekend ahead

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

State Farm customers are bracing for a big insurance rate increase taking effect this weekend.

California’s largest insurance company informed state officials that a rate increase was needed as it faced financial problems stemming from the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires earlier this year.

State Farm said it was having to settle about $7 billion worth of claims from the fires.

Over two weeks ago, the state Insurance Commissioner approved State Farm’s request for a 17% rate hike for home insurance customers.

Additionally, there will be a 38% increase for rental owners and 15% hike for tenants.

The Associated Press reported State Farm will get a $400 million cash infusion from its parent company and agree to halt non-renewals through the end of 2025.

Per AP, the increase applies to about 1 million homeowners insured by State Farm.

Many residents in fire-prone areas of San Diego County and other parts of California have already been paying high insurance premiums and will now see a second rate increase since 2023.

One Alpine resident told ABC 10News his home insurance has gone up from $500 to $1,400 a month in the past few years, and the next rate increase is making him consider leaving California for a more affordable state like Arizona.

“After 28 years, it might be time to just pack stuff up and get out of here. San Diego is a place I'd always love to call home, but it's one of those places that's becoming so hard to afford to call home, it's kind of pushing everyone away,” he said.

The State Farm rate increase takes effect for any policy renewed on June 1 or later.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The Department of Homeland Security has put hundreds of “sanctuary jurisdictions” across the country, including San Diego County and some of its cities, on notice.

The department Thursday published a list of the jurisdictions and said each one will receive formal notification that the government has deemed them noncompliant and if they’re believed to be in violation of any federal criminal statutes.

There’s no specific definition of a “sanctuary jurisdiction” but the term is often used to refer to communities that don’t cooperate with immigration enforcement.

Those communities often say it's because immigrants feel safer coming forward if they’re a witness to or victim of a crime and they need to focus their limited dollars on fighting crime.

The full DHS list can be found at https://www.dhs.gov/sanctuary-jurisdictions.

“These sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a press release.

The list was compiled using a number of factors, including whether the cities or localities identified themselves as sanctuary jurisdictions, how much they complied already with federal officials enforcing immigration laws, if they had restrictions on sharing information with immigration enforcement or had any legal protections for people in the country illegally, according to the department.

Story by the Associated Press

CONSUMER:

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about a growing scam in which victims are being deceived into believing they have won the well-known Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes.

According to the BBB, scammers are calling or mailing people letters to trick them into thinking they have won money from the contest.

In some instances, people who are told they have won are then informed they have to pay fees and taxes prior to claiming the prize -- the BBB said that is how victims lose money.

A woman named Bobbi told ABC 10News she recently received a letter and a check that looked legitimate, but she still found suspicious.

“If you get a letter in the mail that tells you … they send you a check, and you’re not supposed to tell anybody and, you know, deposit this in your account and so forth … it’s just a scam,” Bobbi said.

The BBB is advising people to not answer calls from unknown numbers and to never share personal information or send money in exchange for a prize.

Publishers Clearing House filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, but the company is continuing its sweepstakes/prize giveaways.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Navy family whose car was destroyed in last week's plane crash in Murphy Canyon has received an outpouring of support from the community, with more than $10,000 raised in just 36 hours.

The Crone family’s 2020 Kia Soul was parked along Taussig Street when it was engulfed by flames from jet fuel following the crash.

Despite having comprehensive insurance coverage on their, the Crones were told by their insurer that after the payout, they would still owe about $4,000 on the car — money the family didn't have available.

Reporter Michael Chen follows through on the efforts by ABC 10News viewers to help the family:

