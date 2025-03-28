10News Wake Up Call: Friday, March 28

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Multiple people were taken into custody during a federal raid at a business in unincorporated El Cajon Thursday afternoon.

The operation was carried out by Homeland Security Investigations agents and officers with other law enforcement agencies at San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings, located on Magnolia Avenue and near Gillespie Field.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were seen surrounding the business as the raid unfolded.

According to a federal search warrant obtained by ABC 10News, those detained by authorities were suspected of not being authorized to work in the U.S.

ABC 10News learned that the business was on the federal radar beginning in 2022 when federal agents were investigating a suspected drug smuggler whose car was parked outside of the business.

Last month, federal investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of an undocumented immigrant who was employed by the business.

Federal investigators then identified several others working at the business without proper legal authorization.

The warrant indicated the business is accused of illegally harboring undocumented migrants, employing them, and committing fraud involving documents like visas.

As part of the lengthy operation, an HSI agent was undercover at the business, ABC 10News learned.

Federal officials did not release any additional information on Thursday’s operation, including the status of those who were detained.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

BANGKOK (AP) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake has rocked Thailand and neighboring Myanmar, killing at least three people and burying dozens when a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok collapsed.

Myanmar has declared a widespread state of emergency. The Friday temblor had an epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city.

It was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock.

Rescue workers in Bangkok say the rubble at the construction site where the building collapsed is still too unstable for them to try to find people possibly trapped beneath.

CONSUMER:

Many San Diego County car dealerships are stocking up and doing all that they can to lessen the impact of the Trump administration’s looming tariffs aimed at the auto industry.

ABC 10News reporter Tali Letoi visited a dealership in El Cajon and learned about the proactive steps they are taking to navigate the tariff storm in order to keep their engines running smoothly.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The Lakeside Union School District’s school board is one of the few in San Diego County that are pushing back against California’s law that bans schools from informing parents about their child’s gender identity.

Now, that law is in the national spotlight as the Trump administration launches an investigation that could end up costing local schools federal funds.

