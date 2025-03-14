10News Wake Up Call: Friday, March 14

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Hundreds of California educators are holding a rally in downtown San Diego Friday to protest the Trump administration’s policies on public education, immigration, and LGBTQ+ Americans.

The rally is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Federal Plaza on 880 Front St.

California and 19 other Democratic-led states are currently suing the Trump administration over its plans to make cuts to the Department of Education.

The lawsuit claims the cuts amount to an illegal shutdown that targets student loans, civil rights, and the education of low-income students and students with disabilities.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said what the Trump administration is doing is “reckless.”

President Trump has said he wants to dismantle the Department of Education to move education decisions back to the state.

Curriculum is handled by individual states, while the Department of Education is in charge of procedures such as disbursing loans and ensuring equal access.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A man and woman were arrested after the car they were in slammed into several parked vehicles and a garage as they tried to flee from police early Friday morning in Mira Mesa.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Police officers attempted to pull over a black Chevrolet Camaro for unspecified reasons, but the driver sped away, prompting a high-speed pursuit.

The brief chase ended when the Camaro hit at least three parked cars and then part of a garage on Jade Coast Drive.

The damage to the garage was considered to be extensive.

Police arrested the man and woman in the Camaro, and they were both rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

CONSUMER:

President Trump, in addition to his just-imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, said he may also enact significant tariffs on alcoholic products from the European Union.

The president suggested the 200% tariff on his Truth Social platform, saying it would be "great for the wine and champagne business in the U.S."

Trump’s proposal is in response to the European Union’s plans to impose a tariff on American whiskey starting March 31.

Should Trump’s tariffs on European alcohol take effect, one San Diego family-owned wine importer said it would devastate their business.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A San Diego-based organization recently honored for helping underserved communities just learned they will lose crucial federal funding.

For over 50 years, the Cooper Family Foundation has held its Juneteenth Celebration in San Diego. The group recently received a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts to help continue the event and other initiatives.

With funding being cut, the organization is being forced to make their own cuts as well.

