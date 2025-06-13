10News Wake Up Call: Legal whiplash over National Guard back-and-forth rulings

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Friday, June 13, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

The legal back-and-forth over President Trump’s use of the National Guard to respond to immigration enforcement protests in Los Angeles took another turn late Thursday.

Hours after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ordered Trump to return control of the National Guard to California and Gov. Newsom, an appeals court Thursday evening put that order on hold.

Appeals court pauses ruling that Trump illegally deployed National Guard to California

In the initial order, Breyer said Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to LA violated the 10th Amendment.

Breyer's order was set to take effect Friday at 12 p.m.

However, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the order and scheduled a hearing on the issue for Tuesday, June 17.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

In an unprecedented attack, Israel struck Iran’s nuclear program -- plunging the Middle East into dangerous new territory.

Israel launched air strikes across Iran targeted the country’s missile sites and research facilities.

Israel officials said Iran was just days away from being able to build and launch a nuclear weapon.

Israel says it has launched new strikes against Iran, prepares for retaliation

Early Friday morning, Iran confirmed at least two of its high-ranking military officials and several scientists were killed in the attacks.

In a sign of potential retaliation, Israeli military officials said they intercepted over 100 Iranian drones outside of its borders.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. was not involved in the Israeli strikes, but Israel advised the U.S. that it believed the action was necessary for self-defense.

In a social media post overnight, President Trump urged Iran to reach a nuclear deal with the U.S. before the next “planned attacks.”

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/world/israel-claims-it-has-launched-new-strikes-against-iran-prepares-for-retaliation

CONSUMER:

As families finalize their summer travel plans, many are seeking cheaper alternatives to flying. Recent data suggests an increasing number of families are opting to hit the road instead of booking flights.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel takes a look at the rise in RV travel:

More travelers choosing RVs over flights

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Family members and friends are remembering the six people killed in a plane crash off Point Loma.

Despite the Coast Guard’s suspension of the search for the victims, loved ones told ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen they are determined to bring them home.

'Biggest hearts': Family killed in plane crash off Point Loma remembered

