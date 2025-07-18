10News Wake Up Call: Opening Day at Del Mar; nice weather on tap for the weekend

Happy Friday, San Diego!

We’ve off to the Races with the information you need for one of the county’s most popular annual events: Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack! From the hats to the bets, thousands are expected to experience the start of the 86th edition of the Del Mar races.

In other news, it’s another win for President Trump as both the House and Senate passed a bill that would slash $9 billion in federal spending, including funding cuts for public broadcasting entities PBS and NPR.

We’ve also got your microclimate forecasts for Friday and the rest of the weekend, plus more news you can use in your July 18 morning newsletter.

TOP STORY:

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) - Del Mar's 86th summer meet begins Friday with a return to its traditional Friday start and the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes as the featured race, following a break from tradition with a Saturday start last year.

Opening Day events will include many of the traditional affairs, such as the hat contest, where participants can compete between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to win a share of more than $5,000 in prizes in one of four categories: most glamorous, best fascinator, best flowers, best racing theme and all others. Winners will be announced after the sixth race.

Additionally, The Party will be "a lively trackside celebration featuring world-class DJs, craft beer and cocktail bars, photo booths and more," according to track officials.

The $100,000 Oceanside Stakes has drawn a field of 10 3-year-olds for the mile race on the grass course. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and the first post is at 2 p.m.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club's summer season spans eight weeks and 31 racing days, including 38 stakes worth more than $7.8 million, all told. The Aug. 30 Pacific Classic, with a $1 million purse, is Del Mar's richest race and one of five Grade 1 races taking place at DMTC this summer.

Del Mar is also bringing back a number of fan favorite events to the track this year with highlights including:



July 19: Del Mar Beer Festival, featuring samples of brews, ciders and seltzers



Aug. 2: Uncorked Del Mar Wine Fest, featuring samples of more than 150 wines and gourmet food from San Diego vendors



Aug. 9: Tacos & Tequila, featuring tacos from San Diego's top vendors and samples of tequila, margaritas and cervezas



Aug. 16: Breeders' Cup Tumbler Giveaway, fans will receive a 2025 Breeders' Cup branded tumbler collectible item, available for free with paid admission while supplies last



Aug. 23: Taste of New Orleans Food & Music Festival, featuring samples of hurricanes, frozen daiquiris, swamp water, Abita beer and dozens of other craft beers, along with authentic Cajun cuisine and live Cajun music



Aug. 31: Family Fun Day, allowing fans to bring their family for free trackside attractions like face painting and kid-friendly games



Sept. 6: College Day: College students with identification will be admitted free and receive exclusive access to grandstand seating

First post daily is 2 p.m. until Aug. 30, when first post moves to 1:30 p.m. First post on Fridays is at 4 p.m. with the exceptions of Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5, when the first post shifts to 3 p.m.

Story by City News Service

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The Republican-majority House of Representatives early Friday morning passed a bill to cut $9 billion in federal spending, including cuts to the Corporation of Public Broadcasting and U.S. Agency for International Development.

Roughly $8 billion will be taken away from longtime foreign aid programs as part of the White House’s efforts to dissolve the USAID.

Nearly $1.1 billion in funding intended for PBS and NPR is slated to be rescinded under the legislation.

The House passage comes less than 24 hours after the Senate voted in favor of the bill. No Democrats in the House and Senate voted for the bill's passage.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill sometime Friday.

CONSUMER:

Ordering groceries and other necessities online is a trend that began during the pandemic, but it’s a habit many American shoppers have kept.

A new report from Capitol One Shopping predicts online grocery sales will continue to grow in 2025 and 2026.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s Jane Caffrey examines why consumers are increasingly opting for online ordering and delivery for their shopping needs:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced a 17% tariff would be added to tomatoes produced and imported from Mexico, and some local grocery stores and restaurants are bracing for the duty’s effects on business.

WATCH — Reporter Tali Letoi visited a Michelin-starred restaurant in San Diego that receives their tomatoes from Baja California to learn how they plan to adjust to the tariffs:

