10News Wake Up Call: San Diego continues support for LA fire victims; Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to reality

San Diegans are continuing their support of Los Angeles-area wildfire victims through numerous outreach efforts.

On Friday, donation drives organized by the nonprofit group Shaback Altruistic are being held at two San Diego County malls: Mission Valley Mall and North County Mall in Escondido.

The donation drives at both locations start at 9 a.m. and run through 7 p.m.

They are accepting donations such as food, water, clothing, and medical supplies.

Shaback Altruistic said they are partnered with World Vision, which is handling the distribution of the donations to about 40 different churches in the Los Angeles area.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached.

The announcement Friday came a day after Netanyahu’s office said there were last minute snags in talks to free hostages in return for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu said he will convene his security Cabinet later Friday and then the government to approve the agreement.

CONSUMER:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden won’t enforce a ban on the social media app TikTok that is set to take effect a day before he leaves office, a U.S. official says.

That leaves TikTok's fate in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump.

Congress last year in a law signed by Biden required that TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance divest the company by Jan. 19.

Trump, who once called to ban the app, has since pledged to keep it available in the U.S., though his transition team has not said how they intend to accomplish that.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

South Bay residents are using their voices for change as the sewage crisis continues.

For years, the stench has impacted day-to-day life for neighborhoods in the area – from headaches to a rise in respiratory issues among residents.

Now, a group of researchers from local universities are working to make sure the community is heard through science.

