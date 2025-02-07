10News Wake Up Call: Potential changes to SDPD pursuit policy; woman rescued from overturned SUV

Good morning and Happy Friday! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right as we head into the weekend.

The San Diego Police Department on Friday is expected to announce its response to recommendations made regarding its vehicle pursuit policy.

SDPD officials said they have carefully evaluated the department’s protocols regarding pursuits, particularly on the heels of several tragic incidents that have occurred during police chases.

In August 2024, SDPD Officer Austin Machitar was killed in a crash and his partner was critically injured after responding to a high-speed pursuit in the Clairemont area. The man they were pursuing also died in the crash.

In December 2023, an SDPD high-speed chase ended when the suspect struck another car in Mountain View, killing two young boys inside. The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of San Diego.

ABC 10News learned nine recommendations were made by the Commission on Police Practices, and SDPD officials -- including Chief Scott Wahl -- are expected to address potential policy changes at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Emergency crews rescued a woman who was trapped in her SUV after it flipped on state Route 163 during rainy conditions in Mission Valley early Friday morning.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened at around 4:45 a.m. on the northbound side of SR-163 near Friars Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The cause of the wreck was unknown, but the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker learned the crash left the SUV’s female driver pinned in the vehicle.

After responding firefighters safely removed the woman from the SUV, the woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The woman is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

All U.S. stores for the popular surf/skate brands Billabong, Quiksilver, and Volcom are closing for good after the brands’ parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.

Liberated Brands is blaming the rise of so-called fast fashion and other financial issues for the bankruptcy decision.

According to reports, over 100 store locations for the brands will be shuttered in the coming weeks.

While stores are closing, the brands are not going away. CNN reported that the licenses for the brands are being transferred to another company to keep making the clothes and accessories.

A new community space is preparing to open in the nine-block stretch of Imperial Avenue known as the San Diego Black Arts and Culture District.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Pena follows through with the progress being made on the new space in Encanto.

