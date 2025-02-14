10News Wake Up Call: Rain leads to flooded San Diego roads; mudslides create chaos in Los Angeles

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

San Diego’s first big storm of 2025 is moving out of the region, but all the rainfall it brought has done some damage to local roadways.

Multiple roads around the city of San Diego experienced flooding that required emergency responses from repair crews early Friday morning.

In Kearny Mesa, all eastbound state Route 52 lanes at Convoy Street were shut down for several hours so Caltrans workers could clear out clogged drains near the roads.

Several miles away, Caltrans crews were at work clearing drains after multiple lanes of Interstate 805 at Balboa Avenue were flooded.

In the East Village, the I-5 on-ramp at 17th and C streets was closed as of 4 a.m. due to flooding.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A destructive storm is making its way out of Southern California today, but not before flooding streets, neighborhoods and freeways, causing crashes and congestion, and leading to evacuation orders in recent burn areas.

Heavy rain pummeled most of the Los Angeles County area Thursday and intensified sparking flooding and mud flows, particularly in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Pasadena.

As rainfall intensified on Thursday, the National Weather Service to issue a series of flash flood warnings for much of eastern, western and central Los Angeles County, including the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin and Bridge fire burn areas.

Storm runoff was seen racing down streets in the Pacific Palisades area, carrying mud and debris as it overwhelmed a catch basin and cascaded onto a fortunately empty street. NWS forecasters said law enforcement in the area was reporting multiple vehicle inundated by mud across the burn area.

Ethan Swope/AP An emergency vehicle is hit by surf after being pushed into the ocean during a storm in the Palisades Fire zone Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.

In the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a debris flow that parked 8 inches of mud on Mulholland Drive. No injuries were reported, but crews scrambled to ensure the safety of structures above and below the slide area.

Mud also swamped parts of Malibu Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway -- roadways that were closed prior to the storm's arrival.

The threat of flooding prompted evacuation warnings Thursday morning for areas burned by the Palisades, Sunset, and Hurst fires.

Etienne Laurent/AP A road is covered in mud in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

Evacuation warnings also stretched into the Malibu area, as well as the San Gabriel foothills near the Eaton Fire burn area, affecting thousands of residents. The city of Sierra Madre issued mandatory evacuation orders Thursday morning impacting nearly 1,000 residences.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said mandatory evacuations as of Thursday morning were issued for nine homes in Altadena, 49 in Malibu, five in San Dimas and 35 in Palmdale.

In Orange County, mandatory evacuations were ordered in areas near the Airport Fire burn area.

CONSUMER:

HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok has returned to the app stores of Apple and Google in the U.S., after President Donald Trump delayed the enforcement of a TikTok ban.

TikTok, which is operated by Chinese technology firm ByteDance, was removed from Apple and Google’s app stores on Jan. 18 to comply with a law that requires ByteDance to divest the app or be banned in the U.S.

The popular social media app, which has over 170 million American users, previously suspended its services in the U.S. for a day before restoring service following assurances from Trump that he would postpone banning the app.

On Trump’s first day in office, he signed an executive order to extend the enforcement of a ban on TikTok to April 5.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Navy SEALs are training in sewage-contaminated water, according to a government watchdog calling out the heads of the elite program that trains just off the coast of Coronado.

ABC 10News reporter Jane Kim explains why the government says the Navy SEAL training program needs to make major changes to protect SEALs when they get in the water.

