10News Wake Up Call: San Diego ready for Holiday Bowl; possible Russia link to plane crash

Before Washington State and Syracuse clash in the Holiday Bowl game, the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade will kick off the festivities on Friday morning.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Harbor Drive and features giant balloons, marching bands, and unique floats.

Due to the parade, Harbor Drive will be shut down between Grape Street and Broadway from 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The parade ends on North Harbor Drive at Pacific Highway. Click here to view the parade route: https://holidaybowl.com/wp-content/uploads/Route-Map-2023.pdf

Parade attendees are encouraged to take public transportation or the MTS trolley.

MTS officials are reminding fans who are going to the game that the Copper and Green lines will run every 15 minutes.

After the game, the Green Line will run every 15 minutes until 9:30 p.m.; the Copper Line will run every 15 minutes until 10:40 p.m.

The 45th annual DIRECTV Holiday Bowl begins at 5 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Russia’s aviation chief says that a Ukrainian drone attack was underway in the region of Chechnya at the time an Azerbaijani airliner attempted to land before diverting to Kazakhstan and crashing there.

Wednesday's crash killed 38 people and left all 29 survivors injured.

Dmitry Yadrov, head of Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia, didn’t comment on statements by an Azerbaijani lawmaker and many aviation experts who blamed the crash on Russian air defense fire.

Azerbaijan Airlines’ Embraer 190 was flying from Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, but it turned to Aktau in Kazakhstan across the Caspian Sea and crashed while making an attempt to land there.

— Associated Press

CONSUMER:

New cars topped with big red bows are common in commercials during the holiday season, but is it really a good time to buy a new car?

After all, you may think all the commercials and ads are just a strategy to get you in the door, however, it turns out the end of December is a good time to buy a new car.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A new study is shedding light on the rising temperature of local politics, which includes threats against elected leaders serving on everything from school boards to city councils and DA offices.

Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish takes a look at an increase in hostility toward white conservative officials in rural areas of San Diego County.

