10News Wake Up Call: Holiday travel rush underway; 1 killed in Miramar crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Holiday travel has been in full swing across the nation and in San Diego for several days, but Friday is expected to be quite busy on the roads and in the skies.

San Diego International Airport officials said its holiday rush kicked off Thursday and was expected to continue through Jan. 5. Officials expect as many as 80,000 people at the airport every day during that period.

ABC 10News was at San Diego International Airport early Friday morning as fog around the region caused numerous flight delays and some cancellations.

Travelers are advised to check their flight status before they head to the airport; visit https://www.san.org/flights/flight-status to check arrivals & departures at San Diego International Airport.

Some good news for travelers: Under a new federal rule, airlines will have to give automatic refunds to those whose flights are delayed by more than three hours domestically or six hours internationally.

Travelers will need to be on the lookout and monitor their airlines’ messaging to make sure they get refunds if they qualify.

Learn more: https://www.10news.com/life/travel/biden-administration-ordering-airlines-to-provide-refunds-in-lieu-of-vouchers

Other tips/notes for anyone heading to San Diego International:

-- expect delays on westbound and eastbound North Harbor Drive due to the possibility of slow construction vehicles. The busiest times curbside will likely be 4 to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight

-- arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times

-- make parking reservations at https://www.san.org/parking

-- take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pickup is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pickup/drop off at 12:30 a.m.

-- have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

At least one person was killed in a head-on crash on Miramar Road Thursday night, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the collision involving a pickup truck and a small 4-door car happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Miramar Road.

Police did not immediately release details on what led to the crash, but officers at the scene confirmed to ABC 10News that at least one person died at the scene.

KGTV

There was no word on any other possible injuries in the incident.

The stretch of Miramar Road was shut down for several hours for the police investigation and emergency response

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

The White House said Friday it approved another $4.28 billion in student debt cancellation for 54,900 additional public service workers in what could be one of the Biden Administration's final act of loan forgiveness.

Friday's approvals bring the total number of Americans who have had their loans forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to 1.06 million.

Read full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/the-president/white-house-approves-student-debt-cancellation-for-thousands-of-public-service-workers

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding aimed at helping fix the cross-border sewage crisis hangs in the balance Friday as federal lawmakers work to come up with an agreement to avoid a government shutdown.

Earlier in the week, Congress allocated the final $250 million needed to fix the International Wastewater Treatment Plant in the South Bay in a recent spending bill.

However, President-elect Trump pushed Republicans to reject it, leaving Congress scrambling to come up with a new plan that would avert a government shutdown.

Reporter Perla Shaheen follows through to explain how the potential shutdown could end up slowing final repairs.

