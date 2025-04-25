10News Wake Up Call: Friday, April 25

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Cal Fire on Thursday announced another big addition to its statewide firefighting efforts.

A second C-130 Hercules airtanker is joining the Cal Fire aerial firefighting fleet, and officials said five more of the airtankers are expected to be added in the near future.

While the first airtanker is stationed in Sacramento and the second is going to be stationed in Fresno, Cal Fire Director Joe Tyler said a third airtanker will be based in Ramona, possibly by late summer this year.

The planes are capable of holding up to 4,000 gallons of water or retardant.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a Russian drone has struck an apartment building in a southeastern Ukraine city, killing three people and injuring 10 others.

The attack early Friday came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump rebuked Russia’s leader for a deadly missile and drone attack on Kyiv while Washington endeavors to stop the more than three-year war.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying.” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Russia pounded Kyiv in an hourslong barrage Thursday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 87 in its deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since July.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday for the second time this month.

CONSUMER:

With the economy in a state of flux and rising prices of goods and services, more people are choosing to melt their old jewelry for cash as gold prices soar.

Reporter Perla Shaheen looks into this lucrative option and when would be an ideal time to sell.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Carlsbad man who had $38,000 stolen from his Bank of America account finally has all of his money bank.

In November 2024, Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish told the story of Justin Chan and the cellphone SIM-swapping scam that drained his bank account.

At the time, BofA closed its investigation; but once Team 10 got involved, the bank reopened the case.

After staying in contact with Chan and his bank for months, Austin follows through with the ordeal Chan went through to get his money back.

