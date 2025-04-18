10News Wake Up Call: Friday, April 18

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is slated to present his initial 2026 budget proposal to the City Council on Monday, and it will include job eliminations, as well as cuts to city libraries and recreation centers.

The city faces a budget deficit of at least $258 million, and the Mayor’s Office said in a statement, “This deficit subsequently grew larger from a marked dip in sales-tax revenue, lower-than-anticipated franchise fees from San Diego Gas & Electric, and an increase in employee pension costs.”

Per Gloria’s proposal, 393 city jobs -- of which 160 are currently filled -- would be eliminated. The Mayor’s Office said,” The vast majority of employees in those filled positions are eligible to be transferred to other positions within the organization.”

Additionally, all city libraries will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, and all recreation centers will see hours reduced from 60 hours per week to 40 hours per week.

“In all, the draft budget proposes $175.9 million in reductions across all City departments. That includes a $30.5 million reduction in personnel costs, a $46.4 million reduction in other costs, a $35 million reduction in contracts with external companies, and a savings of $64 million by delaying contributions to City reserves,” the Mayor’s Office stated.

The draft budget, which was released Tuesday, includes a "rightsizing" of fees, such as doubled parking meter rates, increased parking citation penalties and increase of various fees for services across the city. Gloria is also relying on a new fee to collect solid waste, which will be decided in June by the City Council, and on an increase to the city's hotel tax.

That latter tax, Measure C, was approved by a simple majority of San Diego voters in 2020, but it needed two-thirds of the vote to pass. San Diego decided the two-thirds rule was unfair and has moved forward with the intent to collect the tax beginning May 1, but the issue remains tied up in court.

In all, the mayor's proposal shows $157 million in new revenue aided by increased fees.

Gloria's budget includes net increases for both the San Diego Police Department and Fire-Rescue Department, $29.3 million for the former and $24 million for the latter.

Additionally, the budget includes a total investment in homelessness services of $105.3 million, with $71.1 million coming from the General Fund, $25.7 million from the state's Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention program, and $8.5 million in other grants.

After Monday’s presentation, the council/Budget Review Committee will discuss the mayor’s plan in early May.

On May 14, the mayor is expected to release a finalized budget proposal to the council.

Ryan Murray of City News Service contributed to this report.

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the U.S. may “move on” from trying to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if there is no progress in the coming days, after months of efforts have failed to bring an end to the fighting.

He spoke in Paris after landmark talks among U.S., Ukrainian and European officials produced outlines for steps toward peace and appeared to make some long-awaited progress. A new meeting is expected next week in London, and Rubio suggested that could be decisive in determining whether the Trump administration continues its involvement.

“We are now reaching a point where we need to decide whether this is even possible or not,” Rubio told reporters upon departure. “Because if it’s not, then I think we’re just going to move on.”

“It’s not our war,” Rubio said. “We have other priorities to focus on.” He said the U.S. administration wants to decide “in a matter of days.”

Many Americans are choosing to pay with plastic as prices on just about everything continue to go up.

And with that spending comes an increase in credit card debt; recent national data shows credit card debt in the U.S. has risen to over $1.2 trillion.

If you’re one of those people who owes a lot in credit card debt, anchor Melissa Mecija shows the ways you can help bring that number down.

Many international students in San Diego are worried as dozens of their peers have recently had their F-1 visas revoked.

In April, UC San Diego said at least 35 international students had their visas terminated and one student was deported.

"The federal government still has not explained the reasons behind these terminations," a UCSD spokesperson told ABC 10News in an email. "The students have been notified and we are working directly with them to provide support."

Meanwhile, reporter Jane Kim follows through with a UC San Diego student who is working to protect his friends.

