10News Wake Up Call: Friday, April 11

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Friday, April 11, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

BANGKOK (AP) — Global shares have wobbled after the latest escalation in the China-U.S. trade war, with Japan and some European markets slipping while others stood firm.

The dollar slipped against the Japanese yen and the euro, while U.S. futures gained.

Tokyo's benchmark initially fell sharply and closed down 3%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 3.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5%.

The Nasdaq composite sank 4.3%. China announced more countermeasures against the United States, and losses for stocks accelerated after the White House clarified that it will tax Chinese imports at 145%, not the 125% rate Trump had earlier written about.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

<

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%.

It was the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has rattled markets and raised fears of a global slowdown.

While U.S. President Donald Trump paused import taxes this week for other countries, he raised tariffs on China and they now total 145%.

China has denounced the policy as “economic bullying” and promised countermeasures.

China's new tariffs begin Saturday.

A Chinese Finance Ministry spokesman said in a statement announcing the new measures Friday that Washington’s repeated jacking up of tariffs “will become a joke in the history of the world economy.”

Read more: https://www.10news.com/politics/economy/china-strikes-back-new-tariffs-on-us-goods-as-trade-war-intensifies

CONSUMER:

Need help filing taxes for next year? ABC 10News consumer reporter Marie Coronel brings you one local resource providing free tax preparation services to help San Diegans navigate tax season, particularly those who may be eligible for credits but are unaware of their options.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

South Bay community members are yet again dealing with more sewage from the Tijuana River.

This week, the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission announced that Mexico had informed them it’s already started dumping roughly five million gallons of wastewater into the Tijuana River.

Physicians in the South Bay said this latest action only makes the ongoing sewage crisis worse for those who call Imperial Beach and other communities home.

Watch Tali Letoi's report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: