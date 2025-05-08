VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Israel is planning for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip after more than 500 days of constant war in the region. The move would force remaining Palestinians to relocate to southern Gaza.

Ruba Almasri, who moved from Gaza to Vista about 30 years ago, worries about her extended family still caught in the crossfire.

Vista woman worried for family in Gaza after Israel announces plans for full occupation

"I wonder honestly what could happen, do they even know, could they even comprehend this news right now? I'm afraid to pick up the phone and talk to any of them," Almasri said.

While Almasri was able to move her immediate family to Egypt earlier this year after a successful fundraising campaign, many of her relatives remain in Gaza under increasingly dire conditions.

"I'm literally lucky and blessed, but I feel so bad for my extended family who are still in Gaza. Lots of people are still there," Almasri said.

Under Israel's new directive, Palestinians in northern Gaza would be forced to move south. Almasri says her family members there are struggling with shortages of medical supplies and food.

"500 days ago, they woke up in their homes, they had breakfast on the table, they went to schools, and talked about what they want to be in the future. So what is the future holding for those children?" Almasri said.

Israel has blocked supplies going into Gaza for two months, claiming the measure is necessary to prevent smuggling of weapons and to pressure Hamas in negotiations. Israeli leaders say occupying the Strip would allow their soldiers to distribute aid to civilians.

"What's important is taking actions and showing those people that we see them, we hear them. I'm extremely hopeful for a permanent ceasefire," Almasri said.

A previous ceasefire agreement fell apart in March. Israel's Prime Minister claims Hamas refused to release more than 50 hostages, including five Americans still captive in Gaza.

Israeli leaders say they're waiting for President Trump's visit to the Middle East next week before beginning the new offensive.