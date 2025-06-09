Vista woman dedicates her life to supporting high school seniors

VISTA (KGTV) — Karen Williams-Graham keeps a big scrapbook filled with yearbook photos of what she calls her "community babies" — every senior class at Major General Murray High School in Vista, dating back to 2014.

"On picture day, I have the senior boys line up and I say put these white shirts and these ties so if anybody wants to see a nice ID picture, they'll see you with a nice shirt and tie on," Williams-Graham said.

The mother of four has spent the last decade working with high school students, whether it's dressing them up to look professional or counseling them in after-school programs.

"You've gotta wake up and say hey, I want to be somebody. You have a chance, you're breathing. You can tell those bad people, get out of my life, you don't have to go back to that," Williams-Graham said.

This volunteer work was born from tragedy. In 2009, her 23-year-old son drowned while on a trip with a local youth group. Rorey Graham Junior was the first African American cadet to serve as chaplain in his sophomore year at the Army Navy Academy.

"He called me and said 'mom' I said 'what did you do wrong?', 'they want me to be chaplain', I said 'who wants you to be chaplain? What are you talking about? This is an all-white school boy,'" Williams-Graham said.

It's through the Rorey Graham Junior Foundation that Williams-Graham supplies shirts and ties for high school senior photos, allowing his legacy to live on in the pictures.

When asked how she hopes to inspire the boys when giving them clothes for photos, Williams-Graham responded, "I tell these boys, don't waste my money. I know some of y'all don't want to go to college or become rappers or basketball players, but I'm going to teach you how to get a job."

Williams-Graham does all this despite having cerebral palsy that causes her to limp and has partially impaired her left arm. She's now trying to raise $25,000 to create a scholarship at the Army-Navy Academy and further honor her son's memory.

When asked what she thinks Rorey would say about how far she's gotten with the foundation, Williams-Graham smiled.

"'Mom you're insane', but he would be proud. He would say 'Oh there she goes again,'" Williams-Graham said.

ABC 10News wants to recognize Williams-Graham for her work dedicated to supporting students on the brink of adulthood. 10News and LEAD San Diego chose Williams-Graham as our Leadership Award winner for the month of June.

To nominate someone for our 10News Leadership Award, follow this link.