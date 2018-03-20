Vista Boy Scout Troop devastated after camping trailer stolen

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - For the third time in recent months, a local Boy Scout troop is coping with a heartbreaking theft.
As they were getting ready to leave on a camping trip Friday, Boy Scout Troop 722 in Vista realized their camping trailer was gone.
Without a trailer, future trips are now in jeopardy.
The trailer was parked in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church parking lot when someone broke the padlock and stole the trailer. Because the troop has dealt with vandalism in the past, all their gear is kept in a shipping container.
The trailer has a unique bolt on its door, which was put in to prevent people from breaking in.