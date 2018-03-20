Vista Boy Scout Troop devastated after camping trailer stolen

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - For the third time in recent months, a local Boy Scout troop is coping with a heartbreaking theft.

As they were getting ready to leave on a camping trip Friday, Boy Scout Troop 722 in Vista realized their camping trailer was gone.

Without a trailer, future trips are now in jeopardy.

The trailer was parked in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church parking lot when someone broke the padlock and stole the trailer. Because the troop has dealt with vandalism in the past, all their gear is kept in a shipping container.

The trailer has a unique bolt on its door, which was put in to prevent people from breaking in.

Replacing the trailer will cost the troop $5,000.

Community members can donate on a Go Fund Me page set up for the troop.

If you spot the trailer, contact the Vista Sheriff's Department.

In September, a Chula Vista Troop's trailer was stolen, as well as one earlier this month one in University City. Investigators are not sure whether any of the cases are related.