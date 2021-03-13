Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Virus tolls similar despite governors' contrasting actions

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, Charles Perez wears a protective face mask and gloves as he waits on tables at the Morada Bay Beach Cafe in Islamorada, in the Florida Keys, during the new coronavirus pandemic. Repealing statewide mask mandates and criticizing the Biden administration’s unemployment-based formula for distributing billions in federal aid has put Republican governors and their approach to handling the coronavirus pandemic back in the spotlight. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Charles Perez
Posted at 9:21 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 13:23:43-04

(AP) -- Governors across the U.S. have taken drastically different approaches in battling the coronavirus. Some have imposed mask mandates and business restrictions throughout much of the past year.

Others have not. Which approach is best is hard to determine from the data. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show California and Florida have similar per capita COVID-19 case and death rates since the pandemic began.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed aggressive restrictions, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened much quicker. Health experts say people's personal decisions on precautions are sometimes more pivotal than government directives.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP