Watch
News

Actions

Vigilante-style attack kills 5 in northern Mexico

items.[0].image.alt
Thinkstock
police lights blur
Posted at 9:44 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 12:44:50-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Prosecutors in northern Mexico say five men have been killed and two others wounded in a shooting attack on a highway.

Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora say the killings may have been the work of vigilantes.

A burned-out pickup truck with a load of scrap metal was found near the bodies, and a hand-written note on one of the corpses read, "This is what happens to thieves who go around stealing metal and dismantling ranches."

The two wounded victims were taken to a local hospital.

The attack occurred on a road to the town of Santa Ana, near the U.S. border.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE