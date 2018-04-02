Vigil, fundraiser held for 19-year-old woman killed in Escondido crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Around 100 people gathered at Kit Carson Park Saturday night to remember 19-year-old Ana Lira.

She was killed in a crash last Sunday, March 25 on El Norte Parkway and Ash Street.

Friends say, she was a passenger in a Mustang that collided with a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Mustang, 19-year-old Brandon Contreras also died, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Lira’s family pay for unexpected funeral costs.