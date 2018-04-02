Vigil, fundraiser held for 19-year-old woman killed in Escondido crash

Matt Boone
7:24 PM, Apr 1, 2018

Friends and family of Ana Lira held a vigil and funraiser Saturday night in Escondido. Matt Boone reports

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Around 100 people gathered at Kit Carson Park Saturday night to remember 19-year-old Ana Lira.

She was killed in a crash last Sunday, March 25 on El Norte Parkway and Ash Street.

Friends say, she was a passenger in a Mustang that collided with a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Mustang, 19-year-old Brandon Contreras also died, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Lira’s family pay for unexpected funeral costs.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top