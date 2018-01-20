Video shows officers using Taser on man on SR-163 in Central San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Video from a witness shows officers using a Taser on a man in San Diego Friday in an incident that shut down the 163 freeway through Balboa Park.

The California Highway Patrol reported the man was carrying a torch lighter, although it is unclear if that is the reason for the use of force.

Officers deployed the Taser and the man fell to the ground. An ambulance took the man to Sharp Coronado Hospital, the CHP said.

The CHP shut down all traffic on SR-163 in the area about 1:15 p.m. Lanes were reopened 10 minutes later.

10News reached out to San Diego Police and is waiting for a response on the department's involvement.