VIDEO: 2 women cited after brawl at Arizona Bath & Body Works store

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Police say two women were cited after a brawl broke out at a Bath & Body Works inside Scottsdale Fashion Square mall Saturday.

Scottsdale police said the women were criminally cited for the incident that officers say started over someone cutting in line.

Watch video from the incident in the video player below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bath and Body Works brawl at Scottsdale Fashion Square

SPD added that the incident was not mask nor race-related.

The names of the individuals involved were not revealed. Video of the altercation went viral shortly after the fight started.

In a statement following the incident, Bath and Body Works' parent company L Brands says, "We are deeply concerned by the incident in one of our stores and are currently investigating the matter in partnership with local law enforcement."