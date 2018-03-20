Victory for San Diego strippers in legal battle over police inspection

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of adult entertainers who claimed their rights were violated when police raided San Diego strip club where they worked.

An attorney for the women said the ruling essentially finds that the city's municipal code, which allows for inspections of police regulated businesses, violated the dancer's First Amendment rights.

But the judge stopped short of ruling on the claim that the city also violated the Fourth Amendment on unreasonable searches and seizures.

The San Diego City Attorney's office told 10News it's reviewing the ruling at this time and had no further comment.

The dancers are also seeking damages, which their attorney says will be decided when the matter goes to trial, but a date hasn't been set.