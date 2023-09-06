Victim's daughter trying to find driver in Bay Ho Costco hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 63-year-old Fatima Antonio is in the hospital with bruised lungs, a fractured pelvis, and a long list of other injuries.

“I don’t know how it’s going to affect her long-term but as long as she’s alive," said her daughter, Lisandra Antonio. "It’s fine.”

Fatima is breathing, but Lisandra hasn't been able to talk to her since she was hit by a car.

“The person didn’t even stop to check on her. If no one saw her in the parking lot she could've bled out.”

It happened at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Fatima had just left work at this Costco on Morena Blvd. As she walked into the parking lot, a car hit her and sped away. The driver left her on the ground, fighting for her life.

“A passerby came by and helped her. He’s a navy vet that came and stabilized her and they got her out of there.”

Lisandra is still trying to piece together what happened since there weren't many witnesses, and Costco’s surveillance cameras didn't catch the incident. Fatima lives with Lisandra at her home in Point Loma. It’s the only family she has in the united states.

“I’m supposed to be getting married next month. So she was supposed to walk me down the aisle. I know she wont be able to walk me down the aisle but even if she’s in a wheelchair I don’t care as long as she’s alive and can be there.”

Fatima had her second surgery on Tuesday. Lisandra says she’s responsive but still has a long way to go. There are currently no suspects.

“You notice your neighbor has some damage to their car or if you have a car with a dash cam that might’ve been parked in the parking lot at Costco. Hopefully we can get some justice for her.”

The family has just started a GoFundMe to finance the hospital bills. San Diego Police asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers.