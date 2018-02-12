Vehicles in Oceanside neighborhood tagged with derogatory words, racial slurs

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Some residents in an Oceanside neighborhood woke up Monday morning to find their parked vehicles vandalized with racial slurs, satanic symbols and derogatory words.



Oceanside police said the vandalism was reported at around 3:22 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Rancho Del Oro and in the 4000 block of Craven Road.



According to police, 18 vehicles were tagged with brown or white spray paint and the tagging included "squiggly or wavy lines, phallic symbols, attempted drawings of satanic symbols, and derogatory terms."



Police also said parking structures at the apartment complex were also vandalized.



Andrea Acosta spent her morning scrubbing off the graffiti on her 2017 Toyota Corolla.



"I have three classes that I had to skip out on to do this. I didn't want to drive on the freeway with this on my car," Acosta told 10News. "I've been looking up ways to take it off myself because I didn't want to pay $500 to take it to the car shop."



Police believe the vandalism was random and it does not appear the vehicles were targeted for a specific reason.



While police do not have information on the suspected vandals, Acosta had a message for them: "Find something better to do … mine had such a whack saying; if you're going to vandalize my car, do something cooler."



Police were unable to contact a lot of the victims early Monday morning, so they left notes on the vehicles.