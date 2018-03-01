Vehicle's emergency alert system notifies police of broken fire hydrant in Mission Valley

Fair
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities were alerted early Thursday morning to a broken fire hydrant in Mission Valley thanks to a vehicle's distress signal.
A fire hydrant was reported broken at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Hotel Circle North. The hydrant sent water nearly four stories high into the air.
10News learned authorities learned of the geyser after a vehicle's emergency system - possibly an OnStar - indicated a crash with airbags deployed.
The distress signal originated a block from the broken hydrant, and crews were able to shut off the water quickly.
Authorities could not track down the vehicle involved.
