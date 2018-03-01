Vehicle's emergency alert system notifies police of broken fire hydrant in Mission Valley

Kevin Beckman
9:42 AM, Mar 1, 2018
3 hours ago

A fire hydrant was sheared off, causing a four story geyser.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Police acquired the vehicle information of the registered owner's address and are attempting to contact the driver and car.

Contact SDPD for additional information.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities were alerted early Thursday morning to a broken fire hydrant in Mission Valley thanks to a vehicle's distress signal.

A fire hydrant was reported broken at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Hotel Circle North. The hydrant sent water nearly four stories high into the air.

10News learned authorities learned of the geyser after a vehicle's emergency system - possibly an OnStar - indicated a crash with airbags deployed.

RELATED: Vacation ruined after geyser floods condo

The distress signal originated a block from the broken hydrant, and crews were able to shut off the water quickly.

Authorities could not track down the vehicle involved.

RELATED: Truck hits fire hydrant in Mission Valley

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top