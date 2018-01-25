Vandal douses Ocean Beach cars in paint thinner

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Ocean Beach residents are on the lookout for a car vandal - a vandal who caused thousands of dollars in damage after dousing vehicles with paint thinner.
Terisa Harju says someone threw paint thinner or a solvent of some kind all over her and her fiancé's vehicles. Both were parked in their driveway along West Point Loma Boulevard.
“I called my fiancé and I said ‘come down here, both of our vehicles have been vandalized,'" Harju said. "He was hosing it off and the paint just started coming off. I took it through the car wash, and you go through like the dryer part, I could see little black flakes of paint like flying through the air."
Harju says she has no idea who would have done something like this. She filed a police report and hopes anyone with information reports it.
“It’s just a really stressful day, a really stressful day," she said. "It really bums me out and makes me sad.”