USD: San Diego's 'Quality of Life' decreases in key areas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We have the waves, the sand, and the sun.

“You can’t really beat the quality out here, the atmosphere,” said beachgoer David Marquez.

These things are what make San Diego a high-quality place to live and visit.

“If I could find a really good job, I'd love to live here," said beachgoer Sariaah Simmons. "It’s so beautiful. I love everything about it.”

But researchers at USD’s Nonprofit Institute are looking past the beauty in their ‘Quality of Life’ dashboard for 2022.

“Focused on intersectional issues of economy, environment, and equity,” said Darbi Berry, Director of Climate & Environmental Programs at The Nonprofit Institute.

Their data showed San Diego worsening in areas like air quality, beach closures, and housing affordability.

“San Diego has continued to widen our housing affordability gap, not in a positive way,” Berry said.

According to the dashboard, only 19% of San Diegans can afford to buy a home. Also, a majority of San Diegans are spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

“Well, this beauty doesn’t come naturally it has to be paid for at some point,” said Brian Sylva.

The dashboard also marked some positive trends. Data shows San Diego ranked among the highest in the state for installed solar capacity.

The county also lowered its residential energy use from 2021 and increased its entrepreneurs.

“Which could have positive impacts across a few of the indicators,” Berry said.

Regardless, if you live in San Diego, you probably believe…

“It is America’s Finest City after all.”