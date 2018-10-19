USD ranked best business school in California by College Factual

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The University of San Diego has the best university in the state for business, management and marketing degrees according to rankings released today by college decision-making website College Factual.

USD's business, management and marketing department topped UC Berkeley, University of Southern California, University of San Francisco and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo among California schools. College Factual deemed USD's School of Business the eighth-best in the country as well.

"These rankings highlight the outstanding learning environment including small classes, cutting-edge curriculum and opportunities for international study that position our undergraduates for success in the business world," said Stephen Conroy, the School of Business' associate dean for undergraduate business programs.

College Factual ranked the schools based on students' post-graduation earnings, the schools' accreditation and the number of students at each school majoring in a program related to business, management or marketing. USD is the highest-ranked school west of Texas on the list.

Babson College in Wellesley, Mass., is the top undergraduate business program in the country.