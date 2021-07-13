Watch
US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo, a Border Patrol agent watches as a group of migrants walk across the Rio Grande on their way to turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas. A Justice Department attorney says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about treatment of children under a public health order that has prevented migrants from seeking asylum at U.S. borders. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 17:25:51-04

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Justice Department attorney says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation’s borders.

The comment Tuesday at a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, comes as the Biden administration faces pressure from its pro-immigration allies to lift the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border.

The government attorney didn't offer more details during a hearing on a lawsuit that Texas brought to compel enforcement of the asylum ban. The CDC says it had “nothing more to add right now.”

